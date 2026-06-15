Arun H, a 24-year-old from Kollam, was declared brain-dead after a vehicle accident. His family decided to donate his organs, giving a new lease of life to ten people in Tamil Nadu.

Kollam: Even in death, 24-year-old Arun H is living on by giving a new lease of life to ten people. Arun, who was from Gokulam, Mamoodu, in Chandanathope, became an organ donor after a tragic accident. His organs have now given a fresh start to ten people in Tamil Nadu. The whole town is thanking Arun's family for their noble decision, even as they are dealing with the heartbreaking loss of their son. Arun lost his life in an accident that happened in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on the 10th of this month.

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Family's noble act: Organs of brain-dead woman save three lives

The accident took place while Arun was riding his bike home from his office. He was severely injured and was immediately taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where he was given expert medical treatment. However, on Saturday, the doctors confirmed that he was brain-dead. In their moment of immense grief, his parents, Harikumar and Sreelatha, decided that their son's memory should live on through his organs. This brave decision ended up giving a new life to ten people.

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