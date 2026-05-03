The family of a 41-year-old brain-dead woman, wife of an Indian Army officer, donated her organs. Her heart was successfully transplanted into a 14-year-old boy with end-stage heart failure at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

In a remarkable instance of organ donation that saved a young life, the family of a 41-year-old wife of a serving Indian Army officer consented to donate her organs after she was declared brain dead on May 2, 2026, at Command Hospital, Chandimandir, in Panchkula.

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Turning their personal grief into a life-saving act for others, her husband, along with their two young daughters, came forward to support organ donation, enabling multiple lives to be saved through timely coordination and medical intervention.

Following the declaration of brain death, the heart was allocated to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. A specialised medical team from Apollo Hospital swiftly mobilised logistics and arranged a chartered private jet to ensure rapid organ retrieval within the critical time window. The medical team travelled to Chandigarh, retrieved the heart from Command Hospital, Chandimandir, and transported it back to New Delhi within the permissible cold ischemic time. The organ was successfully transplanted into a 14-year-old boy suffering from end-stage heart failure, giving him a new lease of life. The patient is currently stable and under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Seamless Coordination Across Agencies

The complex and time-sensitive operation was made possible through seamless coordination among multiple agencies. Special recognition was extended to Colonel Anurag Garg of Command Hospital, Chandimandir, for his leadership and coordination that ensured the success of the organ donation and transplant process. Gratitude was also expressed to the Haryana Traffic Police, Punjab Traffic Police, and the Airports Authority of India, Chandigarh, for facilitating swift movement and priority clearance for the chartered flight.

The Delhi Traffic Police, under the supervision of Traffic In-charge Badarpur Sub Inspector Anil Kumar, created a green corridor from the Delhi airport to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, enabling the heart to be transported in just 20 minutes. The ACS Anytime Anywhere private jet team was also acknowledged for their prompt support in the critical mission.

Apollo Hospital thanked the donor's family for their extraordinary generosity, along with the Indian Army, Command Hospital Chandimandir, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), Delhi Traffic Police, Airports Authority of India, and all agencies involved for their coordinated effort. "This life-saving effort stands as a powerful reminder of the impact of organ donation and the strength of collective action in saving lives," the hospital said.

A Doctor's Account of the Transplant

Patient's Battle with End-Stage Heart Failure

Doctor Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic Surgery - Heart and Lung Transplant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said the young patient had been suffering from severe cardiac illness for over a year. "15 years old boy was suffering with end-stage heart failure for more than one year. He had to be admitted almost every month to stabilise his deteriorating condition," Dr Goel said.

He added that a transplant was the only life-saving option for the child. "A heart transplant was the only option for him to save his life. He was evaluated and registered with NOTTO two months ago," he said.

Dr Goel further noted that the patient's condition had worsened recently. "He developed severe heart failure symptoms again a week ago and was admitted to the hospital for management," he said.

A Fortuitous Match

Describing the critical coordination behind the transplant, he said a matching donor heart became available on May 2. "Luckily for him, a matching donor heart became available on 2nd May in Command Hospital, Chandimandir. The donor was 41 years old lady (wife of a colonel in the Indian Army) who suffered a catastrophic brain haemorrhage two weeks ago and became brain dead. Her family decided to donate her organs, thus saving multiple lives," Dr Goel said.

Executing the Time-Critical Procedure

He also highlighted the strict time sensitivity involved in heart transplantation. "The heart has to be implanted in the recipient's body, and circulation is to be restored within four hours," he said.

Doctor Goel detailed the rapid mobilisation of the transplant team. "Team comprising of Dr Mukesh Goel, Dr Aravali, Sanjay, Karuna and Rinku, along with transplant coordinator Divya, left at 1:30 pm with a chartered flight for Chandigarh. They flew back and landed back at 7:30 pm at Delhi airport and the heart was transported to Apollo Hospital in half an hour with the help of a green corridor created by the Delhi Police," he said.

He added that the transplant procedure was completed successfully late at night. "Transplant was completed successfully by midnight and the patient has been shifted to the cardiac surgery ICU for further care," Dr Goel said. (ANI)