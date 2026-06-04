An 85-year-old retired government officer's family donated his organs after he was declared brain dead. The act of compassion gave a new lease of life to multiple recipients, with his liver and corneas being successfully transplanted.

An 85-year-old retired government officer, who had served in the Health Department, has left behind a lasting legacy of compassion and service by donating his organs after being declared brain dead, giving a new lease of life to multiple recipients.

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The elderly officer suffered a severe stroke at his residence and was initially rushed to a nearby hospital by his family. Due to the critical nature of his condition, he was later shifted to HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, for advanced medical care.

Despite intensive treatment and the best efforts of the medical team, his condition failed to improve, and he was declared brain dead on June 3, 2026. In a remarkable act of generosity during a period of profound grief, the family chose to honour his lifelong values of service and compassion by consenting to organ donation.

Following their consent, his liver and corneas were successfully donated, offering hope and healing to multiple patients. According to the hospital, the donor's liver was transplanted into a 68-year-old patient, while both corneas were sent to Nirmaya Eye Bank, where they will help restore vision and transform the lives of recipients awaiting corneal transplants.

Donation at 85 a Significant Feat

Dr (Col) Avnish Seth VSM, Country Head - Manipal Organ Sharing and Transplant (MOST), said, "The family showed immense courage and generosity during one of the most difficult moments of their lives. What made this case significant was the age of the donor, as he was 85 years old. Many people assume that advanced age automatically rules out organ donation, but it depends on the health and function of the organ. Their decision to honour his legacy through organ donation has helped give another individual a second chance at life and will continue to impact many more through corneal donation."

'A Selfless Gift'

Highlighting the significance of organ donation, Dr Shrikanth Srinivasan, Chairman - Manipal Institute of Critical Care Medicine, said, "Organ donation remains one of the most selfless gifts a person can offer, providing hope and healing to patients awaiting life-saving transplants. The patient had suffered a devastating stroke, and despite all medical interventions, he could not be saved. The courage shown by the family in consenting to donation during their moment of grief is truly commendable. Such acts of generosity remind us that even in our final moments, we have the power to make a lasting difference in the lives of others."

Organ Donation in India

India ranks third globally in the absolute number of organ transplants, yet its deceased donor rate remains critically low, at under one donor per million population. As per national data, out of the 25,000 to 30,000 liver transplants needed annually, there were 4,173 liver transplants done last year, including 3,338 from living donors and 828 from deceased donors. In the case of corneas, about 25,000 transplants are performed annually against a requirement of 1 lakh. Bridging this gap requires greater public awareness with timely identification of potential donors and continued support for families.

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India, serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with over 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP-accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognised for Nursing Excellence.