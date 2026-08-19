In a heartbreaking incident in Kochi, a preschool vehicle driver, Joju Samuel, passed away after feeling unwell. He first made sure to stop the vehicle safely, saving the children on board, before he collapsed.

Kochi: A preschool driver in Kochi has tragically passed away after he collapsed while on duty. In his final moments, he acted as a hero, ensuring the safety of the young children he was transporting.

The deceased has been identified as Joju Samuel (61), son of K.J. Samuel and Thankamma, from Karingattil house in Kolanippadi.

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The incident happened around 3 PM on Wednesday on Kunnatheri SNDP Road. While driving, Joju suddenly started feeling unwell. He immediately pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road. He then got out and managed to inform people at a nearby house about his condition, right before he collapsed.

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The residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save him. At the time, an ayah (attendant) was also in the vehicle with the children. She quickly informed the preschool authorities. They sent another vehicle to the spot and made sure all the children were dropped home safely.

Joju Samuel is survived by his wife, Molikutty Joju, and his siblings, Jessy T Philip, Blessy Sam, and Vijoy Samuel. His funeral will be held on Saturday at the Brethren Cemetery near Aluva UC College.