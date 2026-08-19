A man from Kozhikode has been arrested for attacking a police officer. The police had gone to his house after getting a call that he was beating up a woman. But the man, who was drunk, ended up attacking the ASI who came to investigate.

Kozhikode: The police have arrested a young man for attacking a police officer who was on duty. The Chevayur police arrested Rahul, a 28-year-old resident of Madathil House in Padinjattumuri, Chevayur.

The whole incident happened last Sunday. The police control room received a call on the 112 helpline with a complaint that a woman was being beaten up.

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Following the call, a police team led by ASI Deepak reached Rahul's house in Padinjattumuri. When they arrived, they found Rahul drunk and creating a huge scene.

When the officers tried to intervene, Rahul attacked them. He pushed ASI Deepak in the chest and slapped him across the face, causing injuries. The Chevayur police then registered a case against Rahul for obstructing an officer's duty and for assault.

After being produced in court, Rahul has been sent to remand.

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