The body of a woman who jumped from a bridge in Alappuzha has been found. The woman, identified as Ambili, was 41 years old and a resident of Panavally. She had jumped into the backwaters from the Thaikkattussery bridge.

Poochakkal: The body of a woman who jumped from the Thaikkattussery bridge in Alappuzha has been recovered. The woman has been identified as Ambili, 41, from Thathwamasi in Ward 8 of the Panavally Grama Panchayat. Her body was found in the backwaters on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 9 PM on Tuesday night. Some people passing by noticed a scooter parked in the middle of the bridge with its headlight still on. They immediately informed the Panchayat President, Kavitha Sajeev.

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Soon after, the Poochakkal police and the Fire Force arrived and started a search in the backwaters. However, they couldn't find her during the night-long search.

On Wednesday morning, around 6 AM, a fisherman who was out on the water spotted the body. Her funeral was held after completing all the necessary procedures. Ambili's husband is Rameshan, a member of the CPI's Nalpathenneeswaram branch. The couple has two children, Athul and Athulya.

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(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from a mental health professional. If you are having such thoughts, call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)