The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-521 draw is scheduled for May 26, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Organized by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, this popular weekly draw offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The much-awaited KeralaLottery Sthree Sakthi SS-521 draw is set to take place today, May 26, 2026, with thousands of participants across the state eagerly waiting for the winning numbers to be announced. The weekly lottery draw, organised by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, offers a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other cash rewards across multiple prize categories.



Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

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According to details available ahead of the draw, the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 lottery draw will begin at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The official results are expected to be published later in the evening through authorised Kerala lottery result portals and the Kerala State Lotteries Department website.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery remains one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lottery draws, attracting lakhs of ticket buyers every Tuesday. A single ticket is priced at Rs 50, while an entire book costs Rs 750. Along with the Rs 1 crore jackpot prize, the lottery also offers a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh. Consolation prizes and several lower-tier rewards are also part of the prize structure.

As of now, the winning numbers for SS-521 have not been announced. Participants are advised to verify results only through official government lottery publications or trusted platforms after the draw concludes. Lottery officials also remind winners to cross-check ticket numbers carefully before initiating any claim process.

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The Kerala State Lottery system continues to witness huge participation due to its transparent draw process and substantial prize pool. Previous Sthree Sakthi draws have produced several crore-level winners from districts including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

Officials have reiterated that winners must submit original tickets within the stipulated claim period and complete verification procedures as mandated by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official prize-winning list and downloadable PDF are expected to be released soon after the live draw announcement today.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Prize Details

Prize Category Prize Amount

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30 Lakh

3rd Prize Rs 5 Lakh

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Winning numbers will be updated after the official announcement by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

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