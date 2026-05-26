The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 results on May 26, 2026. Ticket number SV 904465 secured the first prize of ₹1 crore. The second prize of ₹30 lakh was awarded to ticket SS 167747, while the third prize of ₹5 lakh went to SR 657509.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the much-awaited Sthree Sakthi SS-521 lottery results today, May 26, 2026. Thousands of participants across the state were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the draw offering a bumper first prize of ₹1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number SV 904465 has won the coveted first prize worth ₹1 crore. The second prize of ₹30 lakh has gone to ticket number SS 167747, while the third prize of ₹5 lakh was awarded to SR 657509.

The weekly Sthree Sakthi lottery draw continues to attract massive participation across Kerala because of its attractive prize pool and transparent selection process. Conducted under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from the top prizes, several participants also secured consolation rewards and lower-tier cash prizes. All other series carrying the number 904465 have won the consolation prize.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Winning Numbers

1st Prize winner (₹1 Crore): SV 904465

2nd Prize Winner (30 lakh): SS 167747

3rd Prize (5 lakh): SR 657509

Consolation Prize Winners

All other series with number 904465

4th Prize Winners

0382, 2361, 3131, 3402, 3518, 3561, 4082, 4785, 4950, 5159, 5495, 6211, 6275, 6618, 6850, 6965, 7082, 8560, 9770

5th Prize Winners

2599, 3472, 5259, 5476, 8801, 9637

6th Prize Winners

0362, 0715, 0771, 0864, 1136, 1761, 2566, 2634, 3622, 3738, 4303, 4449, 4559, 5290, 5422, 6305, 6621, 6920, 7395, 8125, 8217, 8834, 9508, 9596, 9980

7th Prize Winners

0007, 0026, 0028, 0498, 0539, 0573, 0681, 0824, 0909, 1046, 1343, 1504, 1554, 1663, 1756, 1816, 1969, 1977, 2093, 2336, 2470, 2546, 2562, 2772, 2864, 2901, 2944, 3212, 3409, 3630, 3754, 4030, 4114, 4120, 4182, 4324, 4390, 4502, 4609, 4696, 4749, 4942, 5113, 5132, 5298, 5311, 5325, 5329, 6178, 6202, 6249, 6401, 6960, 6978, 7099, 7103, 7144, 7449, 7470, 7475, 7643, 7752, 8337, 8367, 8532, 8634, 8950, 8969, 8973, 9028, 9033, 9607, 9677, 9710, 9816, 9837

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers using official Kerala lottery result publications before beginning the prize claim process. Winners must submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.