Pozhiyoor police have arrested two men for stealing bikes parked on roadsides and selling them to scrap shops. The duo was under secret surveillance for two weeks before being caught after a special investigation.

The Pozhiyoor police in Thiruvananthapuram have nabbed two men who were stealing bikes parked on the roadside and selling them to scrap dealers. The arrested men are Ramesh (56), also known as Unni, from Attupuram Kurumbi house, and Harikumar (61), from Poovar Karinkulam Odal Panavilakku house.

The police had been keeping a secret watch on the suspects for the past two weeks. This started after a vehicle theft was reported in the Pozhiyoor area. A special investigation team was formed, which finally led to their arrest.

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During the investigation, police recovered one of the stolen bikes from a scrap shop in old Uchakkada. The police also received information that the duo had stolen bikes from the Neyyattinkara railway station and bus stand areas as well.

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The team that caught the accused included Pozhiyoor Sub Inspector Akhil M.S., Grade Sub Inspector Shammi, and CPOs Vishnu, Saran, Shajan, and Prathap. Both men were produced in court and have been remanded to custody.