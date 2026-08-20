Police have moved the body to the mortuary after an initial inquiry at the scene. They suspect it's a case of suicide and have launched a detailed investigation.

Kalpetta: A 22 year old man was found dead with his throat slit at a shed in Kainatty, Wayanad, in a shocking incident. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Puliyarmala.

According to reports, Mahesh had accompanied some of his friends to a house in Kainatty for work. During a break, he reportedly told his friends that he was going to drink water and walked towards a shed where workers usually rest.

Mahesh did not return for some time, prompting his friends to look for him. When they reached the shed, they found him dead inside. His friends immediately informed the police, following which a team reached the location.

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Police carried out the initial inquest procedures at the scene and subsequently shifted the body to the mortuary for further examination. The circumstances surrounding the death have raised questions, and authorities are investigating the incident in detail.

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Based on the preliminary findings, police suspect that Mahesh may have died by suicide. However, officials have not yet reached a final conclusion, and a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances and cause of death.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and authorities examine evidence from the scene and other relevant information.