A man from Assam got wind of a police check in Aluva and quickly ditched a bag with 87 grams of heroin, worth Rs 20 lakh, at the railway station. He immediately fled back to Assam on a train the same night, but was caught when he returned.

Kochi: A migrant worker who ditched a bag full of drugs and fled after hearing about the police's 'Operation Toofan' has been nabbed. The Aluva Police arrested Saidul Islam, a 26-year-old from Nagaon in Assam, using scientific investigation methods.

The whole drama happened on the 8th of this month. Saidul had just arrived in Aluva from Assam by an evening train. When he got to know that the police were conducting checks in the Aluva area, he panicked. He abandoned a bag containing 87 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 20 lakh, near the railway station and took a train back to Assam the very same night.

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Police identified him by checking CCTV footage and using other technical methods. He recently returned to the Karumugal area, and the police team immediately surrounded and arrested him. According to the police, Saidul's modus operandi was to bring drugs from Assam and sell them to other migrant workers in the area.

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The investigation team was led by Aluva DySP Baiju Paulose. It also included Aluva East SHO Ranjith Mathew, ASIs K.A. Noushad and C.A. Niyas, and CPOs Mahinsha Aboobacker, P.S. Cyril, and Muhammed Shahin. Saidul was presented before the court and has been remanded.