A man from Angamoozhy was standing outside a bar in Pandalam town when his friend attacked him. The attacker used a dangerous weapon and struck him on the head, suspecting an affair with his wife.

Pandalam: The Pandalam police have arrested a man for attacking his friend because he suspected the friend was having an affair with his wife. The incident happened in Pandalam town, Pathanamthitta.

The police have identified the accused as 48-year-old Rajesh Rajappan, a resident of Aji Bhavanam in Ayyanthi Unnathiyil, Kulanada. The attack took place around 2:30 PM last Tuesday, the 18th. Rajesh’s friend, who is from Angamoozhy, was standing in front of a bar hotel in Pandalam town. That's when Rajesh attacked him with a dangerous weapon, hitting him on the head.

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The Pandalam police quickly registered a case and started their investigation, leading to the swift arrest of the accused. The police team that caught him included Circle Inspector Babu Kurup, Station House Officer Ebin Prasad, and police officers Ajeesh, Anvarsha S, and Niyas. After his arrest, Rajesh was presented before a court and has been remanded to custody.

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