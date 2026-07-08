The Kerala government has hiked this year's Onam Bumper first prize to a massive ₹30 crore. Tickets will cost ₹500 each and will be released on July 17. The lucky draw is set for September 26, with total prizes worth over ₹125 crore up for grabs.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has just made the state's biggest festival lottery even bigger. The first prize for this year's Onam Bumper has been increased to a whopping ₹30 crore, up from last year's ₹25 crore. The government has issued an order confirming the change.

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However, the prize structure has also been tweaked. The third prize has been revised to ₹25 lakh from the earlier ₹50 lakh. Lottery Department Director Anju K.S. announced that V.D. Satheesan will officially release the tickets on July 17.

Each Onam Bumper ticket will cost ₹500. This price includes a base price of ₹357.14 and 40% GST. Initially, 90 lakh tickets will be available for agents, but more will be printed depending on public demand. The tickets will be released in 10 series: TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, and TL. The grand draw will take place on September 26 at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

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Here’s the full prize structure:

First Prize: ₹30 crore (1 winner)

Second Prize: ₹1 crore each (20 winners, 2 from each series)

Third Prize: ₹25 lakh each (20 winners, 2 from each series)

Fourth Prize: ₹5 lakh (10 winners, 1 from each series)

Fifth Prize: ₹2 lakh each (10 winners, 1 from each series)

Sixth Prize: ₹5,000 each (54,000 winners)

Seventh Prize: ₹2,000 each (81,000 winners)

Eighth Prize: ₹1,000 each (1,24,200 winners)

Ninth Prize: ₹500 each (2,75,400 winners)

Consolation Prize: ₹5 lakh each (9 winners)

The total prize money being given away is a staggering ₹125.54 crore.

The Director also issued a strong warning: selling Kerala Lottery tickets online is illegal. She urged people to buy only printed tickets from licensed agents and to avoid purchasing them through social media or digital payment links.