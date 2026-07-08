The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-60 lottery results on Wednesday, July 8. The draw occurs at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram, with multiple cash prize categories available. Participants are advised to check official websites for the winning numbers and avoid unverified sources.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-60 lottery result on Wednesday, July 8. Thousands of participants across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the weekly draw, which offers attractive cash prizes across multiple prize categories.

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The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, following the standard procedure adopted by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The winning numbers are expected to be declared in the afternoon, with the official results published shortly afterward on the department's website and other authorised platforms.

As of now, the Dhanalekshmi DL-60 winning numbers have not been announced. Ticket holders are advised to avoid relying on unofficial social media posts or unverified lists circulating online and should wait for the official declaration before checking their tickets.

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The first prize winner will receive the jackpot amount, while additional prizes will be awarded across several categories, including the second, third and consolation prizes, as per the official prize structure. Participants should carefully verify their ticket number, series and prize category once the results are released.

Winners are encouraged to cross-check the published results with the official gazette issued by the Kerala State Lottery Department. If any discrepancy arises between online updates and the gazette notification, the gazette will be treated as the final authority.

Prize winners must submit their original lottery ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents within the stipulated claim period to receive the prize money. Tickets should be kept in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted for prize claims.

The Kerala lottery system remains one of India's oldest and most popular state-run lottery programmes, with different weekly draws held under names such as Dhanalekshmi, Karunya, Sthree Sakthi and Akshaya. Each draw attracts significant public interest due to its transparent selection process and substantial prize pool.

Stay tuned for the official Dhanalekshmi DL-60 results. This results will be published as soon as the Kerala State Lottery Department announces the winning numbers and complete prize list on July 8.

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