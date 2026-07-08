The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-60 lottery results. The government-supervised weekly draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and various other cash rewards. Participants can now check their ticket numbers against the official winning list.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the much-awaited Dhanalekshmi DL-60 lottery results, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. Conducted under the supervision of the Kerala government, the weekly draw offers players a chance to win attractive cash prizes, including the coveted Rs 1 crore first prize.

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The Dhanalekshmi DL-60 draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, with officials overseeing the transparent selection process. Lottery enthusiasts who purchased tickets for this week's draw can now check their ticket numbers against the officially declared winning numbers to find out whether they have secured a prize.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-60 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

The first prize winner will take home Rs 1 crore, while several other winners will receive rewards across multiple prize categories, ranging from the second prize to the ninth prize. In addition, eligible ticket holders can also claim the consolation prize, subject to the official rules of the Kerala State Lotteries.

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-60 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: DV307478

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 307478

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: DS849017

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: DX934166

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0125, 0901, 1255, 1683, 1719, 2644, 3084, 3452, 3921, 4756, 5091, 5835, 5934, 6016, 7563, 7605, 7683, 8141, 8156

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0925, 2113, 2665, 3952, 4954, 6319

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0535, 0932, 0948, 0956, 1762, 1783, 2485, 2745, 2830, 2900, 3419, 3752, 3853, 3870, 3917, 5108, 5562, 5927, 5993, 6018, 6594, 7718, 7958, 8267, 9891

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0090, 0183, 0189, 0518, 0580, 0728, 0823, 0954, 0991, 1057, 1436, 1663, 1813, 2018, 2263, 2437, 2561, 2680, 2765, 2831, 3052, 3076, 3142, 3596, 3896, 4185, 4333, 4473, 4527, 4528, 4635, 4998, 5292, 5412, 5451, 5514, 6117, 6270, 6307, 6503, 6555, 6698, 6736, 6820, 6832, 6833, 6837, 6914, 6964, 7090, 7114, 7390, 7426, 7704, 7728, 7848, 8150, 8235, 8361, 8400, 8513, 8540, 8588, 8631, 8704, 8755, 8874, 8898, 9497, 9508, 9509, 9518, 9692, 9747, 9840, 9941

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0033, 0037, 0082, 0292, 0504, 0541, 0556, 0630, 0666, 0701, 0786, 0792, 0853, 1044, 1343, 1432, 1453, 1508, 1654, 1684, 1866, 1948, 1985, 2064, 2094, 2145, 2329, 2343, 2348, 2650, 2662, 2777, 2881, 2973, 3161, 3174, 3384, 3564, 3821, 3983, 4094, 4278, 4493, 4552, 4576, 4650, 4681, 4957, 4974, 5020, 5093, 5144, 5210, 5289, 5293, 5356, 5613, 5629, 5705, 5737, 6029, 6052, 6066, 6108, 6128, 6505, 6631, 6651, 6666, 6831, 6854, 6880, 7011, 7104, 7110, 7250, 7343, 7355, 7374, 7550, 7640, 7651, 8051, 8175, 8288, 8464, 8491, 8534, 8786, 8872, 8970, 9104, 9154, 9449, 9513, 9787

9th Prize – Rs 100: 0044, 0053, 0062, 0350, 0414, 0477, 0485, 0488, 0611, 0725, 0742, 0930, 0982, 1016, 1041, 1115, 1168, 1434, 1466, 1544, 1602, 1695, 1801, 1828, 2003, 2300, 2380, 2389, 2448, 2503, 2504, 2559, 2579, 2646, 2731, 2806, 2820, 2955, 3010, 3042, 3123, 3135, 3151, 3179, 3242, 3248, 3262, 3278, 3290, 3365, 3396, 3472, 3512, 3764, 3795, 4117, 4234, 4255, 4259, 4270, 4342, 4377, 4499, 4549, 4594, 4622, 4683, 4788, 4897, 5156, 5222, 5250, 5254, 5476, 5528, 5739, 5871, 5905, 6050, 6227, 6260, 6364, 6472, 6550, 6656, 6766, 6896, 6926, 6930, 6972, 7030, 7032, 7049, 7162, 7299, 7346, 7448, 7582, 7692, 7770, 7795, 7802, 7879, 7974, 8102, 8124, 8125, 8162, 8205, 8279, 8337, 8345, 8417, 8427, 8435, 8535, 8548, 8595, 8709, 8722, 8782, 8826, 8869, 8904, 9052, 9080, 9229, 9336, 9361, 9418, 9500, 9575, 9612, 9654, 9665, 9890, 9926, 9986

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official results released by the Kerala State Lottery Department before initiating the prize claim process. Winners should also retain their original lottery tickets carefully, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted for prize disbursal.

For higher-value prizes, winners must complete the required verification process and submit the necessary documents within the stipulated claim period prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Prize money is subject to applicable taxes and other statutory deductions under government rules.

The Kerala State Lottery continues to be one of India's most trusted government-run lottery programmes, with weekly draws attracting lakhs of participants. The Dhanalekshmi series remains among the most popular draws, offering substantial prize money and a transparent selection process.

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