Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Indian Railways will operate over 300 special trains for the Jagannath Rath Yatra and 100+ for Onam. He also inaugurated new train services to improve connectivity for various regions.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that the Indian Railways will operate more than 300 special trains for the annual Chariot Festival of Lord Jagannath in Odisha and over 100 special trains during the Onam festival in Keralam. Earlier in the day, the Union Railway Minister flagged off the Nanded-Mumbai and Tanakpur-Nanded Express trains and inaugurated the extension of the Tanakpur-Pilibhit train service up to Shahjahanpur through video conferencing from Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar.

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Special Trains for Major Festivals

Addressing the event through video conference, Vaishnaw announced the special trains to Puri and Keralam. "In the summer season, which concluded on June 30, a record 15,000 special trains were run this year. For Jagannath Rath Yatra, over 300 special trains will be run. Over 100 special trains will be operated for Onam in Keralam. This is a big effort from the Railways, the Central govt and PM Modi that our citizens get affordable and safe services," he said.

New Services to Boost Connectivity

Vaishnaw also said the newly launched train services would improve rail connectivity and benefit passengers, particularly the Sikh community in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. "There was a long-standing demand for a train from Tanakpur to Nanded Sahib, Hazur Sahib. It will benefit the large Sikh community in the Terai regions of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Everyone wishes to stay connected to the 'Panj Takht', and this railway connectivity will fulfil that sentiment," the Union Minister said.

He also said the Railways would examine the demand for providing stoppages at Khatima and Banbasa."The demand that has come for Khatima and Banbasa will be examined fully in the next few days. If it becomes possible, we will definitely provide a stoppage for this train at Khatima and Banbasa," Vaishnaw said.

Improved Links for Maharashtra and UP

Speaking about the Nanded-Mumbai Express, the Railway Minister said the train would improve connectivity for the Washim, Hingoli and Basmat regions, benefiting passengers from Vidarbha and Marathwada. He further announced that the Tanakpur-Pilibhit train service has been extended to Shahjahanpur and said the Tanakpur-Agra service, which was earlier operated as a special train, has now been regularised.

Decade of Railway Transformation

Highlighting the achievements of the Railways over the past 12 years, Vaishnaw said around 37,000 kilometres of new railway tracks have been laid, while railway electrification has reached 99.6 per cent. "In past 12 years, an effort for transformation of the railways is going on. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given special attention to the railways, due to which today about 37,000 km of new railway tracks have been built. Never before in India's history has such development of railways taken place. This is a very big achievement for the country and was a very big need for the country. Along with this, electrification of the railways has reached 99.6%," he said. (ANI)