A monkey in Kattakkada got a nasty electric shock from an 11 KV power line. Forest Department officials and a Rapid Response Team quickly came to its rescue. The poor animal's hand was burnt and its leg was injured, so they've moved it to a hospital for proper treatment.

Thiruvananthapuram: A monkey had a close shave with death after getting an electric shock from a power line. The incident happened in Kattakkada, right in front of the Plavoor School. The monkey accidentally touched a KSEB 11 KV feeder line. Thankfully, officials from the Paruthippally Forest Department and a Rapid Response Team (RRT) rushed the animal to a hospital. This all took place on Monday evening, at around 4:30 PM.

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It all started when three monkeys showed up at a house near the school. The lady of the house tried to shoo them away. In the confusion, one of the monkeys leaped and landed right on the electric wire. The poor thing got a severe shock. Its left hand was completely burnt, and its right leg was also injured.

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A journalist named Satheesh Pezhumoodu happened to be passing by on his way to Kattakkada. He saw what happened and immediately alerted the Paruthippally Range Officer. Following his call, the RRT members reached the spot. They managed to safely capture the injured monkey and took it to the Forest Department's hospital for specialised care.