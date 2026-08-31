A doctor at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital is in hot water after a video of her scolding a patient went viral. The hospital has now sent her a show-cause notice after she was heard telling the patient that fever and body pain are not real emergencies.

Kollam: A doctor at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital has been served a show-cause notice for allegedly misbehaving with a patient.

The notice was issued by the hospital superintendent to Dr. Rekha Krishnan, who was the casualty medical officer on duty. This whole issue blew up after a video started doing the rounds, showing the doctor arguing with a patient and their companions.

In the clip, the doctor is heard telling the patient that their condition wasn't a real emergency. "This place isn't kept open for you people to just run into," she says in the video.

She told the patient that having a fever and body pain doesn't count as an emergency. "The medicine will only start working after the full course is over. This is not some magic," she said. "You will have body pain. It will go away in two days. What is the emergency in that? Is this something you come and tell me about past midnight?"

The video also shows her saying, "I have never done anything like this before."

Watch the video