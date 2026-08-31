A woman in Pathanamthitta stole a helmet from a scooter parked at the Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital. The parking area had been temporarily shifted to the old OP building due to a minister's visit. After CCTV footage of the theft went viral, she quietly returned the helmet.

Thiruvalla: A middle-aged woman stole a helmet from a scooter parked inside the Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital campus in Pathanamthitta. However, she had to return it to the hospital superintendent after a CCTV video of the theft went viral on social media.

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The woman, a resident of Niranam Mundanari, had expertly stolen the helmet on the 29th of the month. On that day, the hospital had shifted the parking area away from the main building. This was because Health Minister K Muraleedharan was attending an event there. All vehicles were asked to park near the old building, where the Out-Patient (OP) department is located.

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It was from a scooter parked in this new spot that the woman picked up the helmet. The entire incident was recorded on the hospital's CCTV cameras. Feeling the pressure from the viral video, she came back to the hospital on Monday morning and handed over the stolen helmet to the superintendent. As of now, no police complaint has been filed in the matter.