A 47-year-old mother from Maharashtra has become an inspiration for everyone. Ramabai Ranveer ran a marathon barefoot and in a sari, just to win the prize money for her daughter's education. She left much younger runners behind to clinch the first prize.

Beed (Maharashtra): In a story that shows a mother's love knows no limits, a woman from Maharashtra's Beed district has done something truly amazing. 47-year-old Ramabai Ranveer has become the talk of the town after she won a marathon, running barefoot and in a sari.

Running for her daughter's education

Ramabai, who lives in Ambajogai, needed money for her daughter's education. She heard about the 'Amrit Daud' marathon organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha's Kholeshwar Shikshan Sankul. The organisers had announced a cash prize of ₹3,000 for the winner. Determined to win this money for her daughter's studies, Ramabai decided to enter the race.

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The challenge of the sari and bare feet

On the day of the competition, Ramabai showed up in a simple sari and slippers. All the other participants, mostly young girls, were ready in tracksuits and sports shoes. A short while after the race began, Ramabai's slippers started slipping and slowing her down. Realising they were a problem, she didn't think twice. She simply took them off and started running barefoot, holding the slippers in her hand.

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She paid no attention to the stones on the road or the heat. Ramabai kept her eyes only on the finish line. Running fast in her sari, she overtook hundreds of younger, shoe-wearing competitors to finish first. The crowd and the organisers were so moved by her incredible determination that they gave her a standing ovation.

After winning the marathon, Ramabai was awarded the ₹3,000 cash prize. She emotionally told everyone, "I will use this money for my daughter's education." Ramabai has now become a role model for the entire country, proving just how far a mother will go for her children's future.