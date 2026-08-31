Police think this could be an inside job, done by someone who knew the family was out and had gold at home. A dog squad and fingerprint experts are now at the spot.

Kottayam is on high alert after a series of robberies hit Akalakunnam and Pala. In a shocking daylight incident in Poothilappu, thieves broke into a house and made off with a huge amount of gold. Meanwhile, in Pala, four shops were looted, with thieves stealing nearly four lakh rupees. Police have launched investigations into both cases.

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The house robbery took place yesterday evening at the home of Akalakunnam's Poothilappu resident, Abraham. The family was out, and the thieves used this chance to break open the door and get inside. They targeted a cupboard and stole 23 sovereigns of gold, which included jewellery belonging to the children. The family only found out about the break-in when they returned home to see their door and cupboard forced open. The Pallikkathode police have registered a case and are investigating. Cops suspect it might be someone who knew the family's schedule and that there was gold in the house. A dog squad and fingerprint experts have already examined the crime scene.

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The other string of robberies happened in Pala town. Early this morning, four shops were targeted. The thieves hit a textile shop at Stadium Junction, a sports goods store, a fish shop, and a fruit shop, stealing cash from all of them. Before the robbery, they made sure to destroy the CCTV cameras in the shops. However, police have managed to get some CCTV footage of the suspect and are now focusing their investigation on this lead.