In a truly tragic turn of events, the cousin of Sunil, who was killed in a wild gaur attack, has also passed away. Jijeesh died from a heart attack after complaining of chest pain at Sunil's house. Sunil himself was killed by a gaur on Saturday in a residential area.

Kozhikode: Tragedy has struck a family twice over in Nadapuram's Vilangad. The paternal cousin of Sunil, who was recently killed in a wild gaur attack, has now died.

Jijeesh (34), from Vayad Unnathi, passed away around 10 pm last night due to a heart attack. The incident happened at Sunil's house. Jijeesh suddenly felt chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital in Vadakara, but doctors couldn't save him.

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Jijeesh worked as a Last Grade employee at the Vattoli Government LP School. This second tragedy comes just days after his cousin Sunil was killed on Saturday. A wild gaur had entered the residential area of Vilangad Vayad Unnathi. While trying to chase the animal away, it turned and attacked Sunil. He was immediately taken to Kuttyadi Taluk Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

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Jijeesh's father is Rarappan and his mother is Ammini. His siblings are Manojan and Jiji.