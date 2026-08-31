The Motor Vehicles Department has suspended the licenses of a private bus driver and conductor for six months. This action comes after they dropped a young woman on an elevated national highway in the middle of the night.

Kozhikode: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has finally taken action in that shocking incident from Kozhikode's Thikkodi, where a young woman was left stranded on an elevated highway in the middle of the night. The MVD has suspended the licenses of the private bus driver and conductor for a full six months.

On top of that, the department has ordered both of them to attend a compulsory one-week training course at a centre in Edappal.

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The incident happened last week. The private bus, named 'Krithika', was travelling from Kozhikode to Kannur. Instead of taking the service road, the driver took the elevated highway. He then dropped the woman at a spot with no streetlights or people around. The woman was completely panicked. It was the local people who had to use a ladder to help her get down safely.

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This ordeal took place on the 24th of this month. The MVD has also filed a separate case against the bus owner for taking the wrong route.