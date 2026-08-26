A tragic accident in Pathanamthitta has claimed the life of a pedestrian. The victim, Abu from Kulasekharapathi, was hit by a car that lost control. Four other people were also injured in the incident.

Pathanamthitta: One person died in a road accident at Aban Junction in Pathanamthitta after a car reportedly lost control and rammed into a group of pedestrians. The deceased has been identified as Abu, a pedestrian from Kulasekharapathi.

The accident took place when the car reportedly veered out of control and struck people who were walking along the road. Five people were injured in the incident. Abu sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them.

The other four injured persons are migrant workers who were also caught in the crash. One of them is reportedly in serious condition and is receiving treatment. The remaining injured persons are also undergoing medical care.

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Following the initial collision with the pedestrians, the car reportedly continued moving and hit other vehicles on the road, adding to the chaos at the busy junction. The incident caused panic among people in the area, with emergency services and police responding to the scene.

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There are reports that the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Police are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash and determine whether drunk driving or other factors contributed to the loss of control.

The exact sequence of events leading to the accident is still being investigated. Police are also gathering information from witnesses and examining the vehicles involved as part of the investigation. Further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.