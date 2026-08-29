A Shivamogga man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stray dog that had attacked his pet in Nadavalli village. Anandapura police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act over the dog's death and firearm use.

A man in Shivamogga district allegedly shot a stray dog dead after it attacked and bit his pet dog, triggering outrage among locals. The incident occurred in Nadavalli village on Thursday, where the accused, identified as Lingamurthy, was reportedly walking with his pet when the stray dog attacked it. Police have since arrested him and registered a case over the animal's death, as well as the alleged use of an unlicensed firearm.

Man Allegedly Shoots Stray Dog

According to reports, Lingamurthy became furious after the stray dog bit his pet. He allegedly took out a gun he was carrying and shot the animal, which died on the spot.

The Anandapura police have registered a case against Lingamurthy for allegedly killing the animal and for possessing and using what police believe to be an unlicensed firearm.

Dog Was Familiar To Villagers

According to locals, the stray dog was a familiar sight in Nadavalli village. A villager, Borappa, said the dog would often follow him when he took his cattle out for grazing.

Locals also said the same dog had previously approached Lingamurthy's house and bitten his pets. The incident is believed to have led to the confrontation and the subsequent shooting.

Police Begin Investigation

A case has been registered against Lingamurthy at the Anandapura police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

The police have arrested the accused and are conducting further investigations into the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.