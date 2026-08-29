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Karnataka Weather Alert: Rain, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Likely Across Coastal Karnataka
Karnataka weather today is likely to remain cloudy & breezy, with rain and thunderstorms expected in several areas. IMD has warned of lightning and strong surface winds across Coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru.
Monsoon Activity To Continue Across Karnataka
Karnataka is likely to see continued monsoon activity on Saturday, August 29, with rain and thunderstorms expected in several parts of the state. The weather may remain largely cloudy, with intermittent showers and breezy conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds across Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.
Coastal Karnataka May See More Rain
Coastal Karnataka is expected to remain active under the prevailing monsoon conditions. Several areas could receive showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Residents in coastal districts should remain alert to sudden changes in weather, particularly during periods of intense rain and thunderstorm activity.
North Interior Karnataka Under Thunderstorm Warning
North Interior Karnataka may also experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds on Saturday. While rainfall intensity can vary from one district to another, residents should be prepared for sudden showers and gusty winds during the day. The IMD has specifically listed thunderstorm and strong-wind activity for the region.
South Interior Karnataka To Get Rain And Thunderstorms
South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru and surrounding areas, is also expected to experience thunderstorm activity. Bengaluru could see showers later in the day, while other parts of South Interior Karnataka may receive intermittent rainfall. Strong surface winds are also possible in association with thunderstorms.
Rain Forecast To Continue In Coming Days
The broader forecast suggests that Karnataka will continue to experience mostly cloudy and breezy conditions, with occasional showers over the coming days. IMD has also indicated that rainfall activity over peninsular India is expected to remain relatively subdued overall during the coming week, although localised showers and thunderstorms can still occur.
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