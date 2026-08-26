A woman carrying her one-year-old child was attacked by a stray dog in Old Sangvi, resulting in injuries to both after the child fell from her arms. The incident highlights the growing stray dog problem and a sharp increase in dog bite cases in the PCMC area, with locals claiming their complaints have gone unanswered.

A woman carrying her one-year-old child was attacked by a stray dog in Old Sangvi on Wednesday morning. The child fell to the ground during the attack and was also injured. The incident took place around 11.00 am near Madhuban Housing Society in Old Sangvi.

The mother can be seen strolling with the youngster in her arms in a video of the event. Suddenly, two dogs come out from behind a parked car. The woman is attacked by one of them, who bites her leg. The stress and suffering seem to cause the woman to lose her balance. The youngster strikes the ground after falling out of her arms. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area's stray dog problem has once again come to light as a result of the occurrence.

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Locals said that the PCMC Veterinary Department had received several complaints regarding stray dogs. They said that the complaints went unanswered.

Several areas of the PCMC region are now concerned about aggressive bands of stray dogs. There have been reports of dog attacks and groups pursuing commuters in Chikhali, Old Sangvi, Wakad, Bhosari, and Chinchwade Nagar. Concerns over attacks on children, pregnant women, and elderly people have also been voiced by locals.

Rise in Dog Bites Incident

Dog bite reports have sharply increased in recent years, according to official PCMC data. In 2021–2022, there were over 13,800 instances; by 2025–2026, there were over 38,000. Public outrage has also been sparked by a number of significant attacks. A group of seven stray dogs attacked a five-year-old child in Chikhali recently, causing serious injuries that required more than 80 stitches.

Animal welfare advocates and locals have connected the expanding issue to deficiencies in animal birth control and anti-rabies immunisation programs. Concerns over the availability of dog cages and the restricted capacity of sterilisation facilities have also been voiced. Because of this, sterilising a significant section of the street dog population has been challenging.