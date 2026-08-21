Ten schools in Chamoli's Narayanbagar area are closed from August 20-23 due to threats from aggressive stray dogs. The order, issued for student safety, mandates online classes while authorities work to control the dog menace in the region.

Schools Closed Over Stray Dog Threat

Ten schools in the Narayanbagar area of Chamoli district have been declared closed for students from August 20 to 23 following concerns over the growing menace of stray and aggressive dogs in the region. The decision has been taken in the interest of student safety following a letter from the Pramukh, Kshetra Panchayat Narayanbagar, dated August 19, highlighting the threat posed by stray and aggressive dogs in the area.

The order was issued by Akash Saraswat, Chief Education Officer, Chamoli, in compliance with directions from the District Magistrate, Chamoli. Under the order, students of the affected schools will remain on holiday during the four-day period, while teachers have been instructed to ensure that educational activities continue through online classes. The Block Education Officer and Deputy Education Officer (Primary Education), Narayanbagar, have been directed to ensure compliance with the order across the concerned institutions.

Authorities Respond to Safety Concerns

The temporary closure comes amid growing concerns over the safety of children in the area due to the presence of stray dogs, particularly animals described as aggressive. According to the official order, the decision was taken specifically in view of the "serious threat posed by stray/aggressive dogs" and to prevent any untoward incident involving students. The development has also raised concerns among local residents, as children travelling to and from schools may be particularly vulnerable to attacks by stray animals.

Earlier, reports from the area indicated that several dog-bite incidents had been reported in Narayanbagar, prompting authorities to step up measures to deal with the problem. Multi-department teams have also been involved in efforts to identify and control aggressive stray dogs in the affected areas. The administration's immediate priority is to ensure the safety of students while maintaining continuity in their education through online teaching. Authorities are expected to assess the situation before the scheduled reopening of schools after August 23 and take further measures depending on the threat level in the area.