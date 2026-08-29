A Vande Bharat train journey through Karnataka's Western Ghats has gone viral, showcasing the scenic Bengaluru-Mangaluru route with 226 bridges, 57 tunnels, sharp curves, misty hills and waterfalls during the monsoon.

The breathtaking beauty of the Western Ghats has long captivated travellers, but a recent aerial video of a Vande Bharat train making its way through the lush green landscape has taken that experience to another level. The striking footage shows the saffron-coloured train winding through mist-covered hills, dense greenery, tunnels and bridges, offering a spectacular glimpse of one of Karnataka's most scenic railway routes. The video has quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many marvelling at the train's journey through the Western Ghats.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway line is considered one of the most challenging routes in Indian Railways, particularly the 55-kilometre stretch between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya. Known for its steep gradients, sharp curves, numerous tunnels and bridges, the route offers passengers a unique combination of engineering and natural beauty.

A Journey Through Tunnels And Bridges

The journey through the Western Ghats takes passengers through misty weather, tunnels, bridges, rivers and waterfalls. The railway line between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya passes through as many as 57 tunnels and 226 bridges, ranging from small structures to massive railway bridges.

The route also features 108 curves, requiring trains to navigate steep hills, sharp slopes and dense forested terrain. During the monsoon, the landscape becomes particularly spectacular, with streams and waterfalls emerging across the hills.

Passengers travelling along the route can witness more than 100 waterfalls, along with rivers and streams cascading through the lush green surroundings. The combination of heavy rainfall, mist and dense vegetation makes the journey especially scenic during the monsoon season.

A Challenging Railway Route

Indian Railways has constructed several technically challenging railway routes across the country, and the Bengaluru-Mangaluru line is among them. The 55-kilometre stretch through the Western Ghats was particularly difficult to construct and took several years to complete.

Engineers had to carefully plan the route around steep hills, rocky terrain, streams and the fragile natural environment. The railway line was constructed with efforts to minimise its impact on the surrounding landscape while ensuring safe train operations through the difficult terrain.

Monsoon Safety Measures

The route requires additional safety measures during the monsoon because of the increased risk of landslides and other weather-related disruptions. Special teams are deployed along vulnerable stretches to monitor the tracks and respond to potential safety concerns.

The Vande Bharat service on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route has added a modern and faster connection between the two cities, while also giving passengers an opportunity to experience the spectacular Western Ghats from a train window.

The viral aerial footage has once again highlighted the unique combination of railway engineering and natural beauty that makes the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya stretch one of the most fascinating railway journeys in Karnataka.