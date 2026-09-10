A ₹1.50 crore road connecting Bhadra Colony and Tavareghatta in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district has reportedly deteriorated within three months. Locals allege poor-quality work, loose gravel and potholes, and seek action against those responsible.

A newly laid road built at a cost of ₹1.50 crore in public money has reportedly deteriorated within just three months, leaving residents of Muttinakoppa village in Narasimharajapura taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, frustrated and concerned about road safety. The 1.5-km stretch connecting Bhadra Colony to Tavareghatta was constructed under the Bhadra Upper Project, but locals allege that poor-quality work has caused the road to deteriorate soon after it was opened to traffic.

A total of ₹2 crore was sanctioned for the project, including ₹1.50 crore for the tar road and ₹50 lakh for a culvert. The tarring work was completed at the end of May.

However, locals allege that the work was carried out in a hurried and improper manner. According to them, the contractor laid only a single layer of tar in one day before leaving the site. Within three days, the tar reportedly began peeling off. Once vehicles started using the road, the small gravel spread across the surface also began coming loose.

Three months later, several portions of the road have reportedly developed potholes, while the surface has deteriorated significantly, according to residents.

Loose Gravel On Road Leads To Accidents

The poor condition of the road has now become a serious safety concern for residents. The loose gravel is causing two-wheelers to skid, with villagers claiming that several riders have struggled to maintain control.

According to locals, one bike rider met with an accident after skidding on the loose gravel and had to be taken to hospital, where he received 16 stitches.

Concerned about the safety of commuters, residents have also taken matters into their own hands. Villagers have been using brooms and shovels to clear loose stones from the road in an attempt to make the stretch safer and more usable.

Locals further allege that the tender was awarded to a Mysuru-based contractor, who subsequently sub-contracted the work to another person from the Tarikere area. They claim the roadwork was rushed and completed in a single day towards the end of May, allegedly to finish the work before the monsoon.

Public Fury Over Shoddy Work

Roads in the Malenadu region are often exposed to heavy rainfall, making proper construction and maintenance particularly important. However, residents say they are shocked that a road built at a cost of ₹1.50 crore has deteriorated within just three months.

The condition of the road has triggered anger among locals, who are demanding that the authorities inspect the work, repair the damaged stretch and take strict action if any lapses are found.

A video showing villagers, including an elderly woman, sweeping loose gravel from the road with a broom has also gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the condition of the road and sparking outrage among viewers.

Villagers Seek Proper Repairs

Prakash, a local from Tavareghatta, alleged that the roadwork was completed hurriedly and began deteriorating within days.

"The workers came and laid just one layer of tar in a single day and left. The road started breaking apart in three days," he said.