A 38-year-old auto driver killed his wife with a beer bottle before dying by suicide at their home in Bengaluru’s Vibhutipura. Raghavendra had argued with his wife over her mobile phone addiction. The couple had previously approached police after a dispute and were counselled. Their two children are staying with Shruthi’s parents in Davanagere.

A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following an argument over her use of a mobile phone. After killing her, the man also died by suicide at their home in Bengaluru's Vibhutipura on Tuesday night. The deceased couple have been identified as Raghavendra, an auto driver, and his 30-year-old wife Shruthi, who worked as a domestic help. The incident took place under the HAL police limits.

Argument turned violent

According to police, Raghavendra and Shruthi had a heated argument at their home on Tuesday night. Raghavendra had reportedly been drinking when he returned home and found Shruthi engrossed in her mobile phone. He became angry and the argument escalated. Police said he allegedly attacked Shruthi with a beer bottle and stabbed her, killing her.

Raghavendra later hanged himself at the residence, police said, according to Indian Express.

The exact sequence of events and circumstances leading to the deaths are being investigated by the HAL police.

Couple had earlier approached police

Raghavendra had often complained that Shruthi did not cook food for him and spent too much time on her phone. Shruthi, in turn, had accused her husband of drinking.

The couple had recently gone to a police station after one of their arguments escalated. Police counselled both of them and sent them home.

Despite the intervention, another argument broke out on Tuesday night and turned fatal.

They had a love marriage 17 years ago

Raghavendra and Shruthi were originally from Davanagere. They had fallen in love and married 17 years ago after convincing their families.

The couple later bought a house in Vibhutipura and settled there. They are survived by two children, who are currently staying with Shruthi’s parents in Davanagere.

Raghavendra’s parents live on the top floor of the same building where the couple resided.

HAL police investigate

The HAL police have registered a case and begun investigating the incident. Police are looking into the couple’s recent dispute, their earlier visit to the police station and the circumstances that led to the deaths.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.