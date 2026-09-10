Around 26 lakh Bengaluru voters have received notices as part of the SIR voter list verification. Here’s what notice recipients need to know about hearings, required documents, home verification and adding names to the list.

If you are in Bengaluru and have received a notice as part of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the voter list, you are among around 26 lakh people who have been issued notices across the city. To manage the verification process, 2,526 officials, including Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Additional Assistant Returning Officers and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), have been deployed, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said.

Speaking at a press conference, Rao said the officials will conduct hearings for people who have received notices at ward and taluk offices across Bengaluru from 10 am to 5 pm. Notice recipients are required to appear with the necessary documents for verification.

"If your documents are in order, your name will remain on the voter list. If not, it will be removed," he said.

Special Drive On September 19 And 20

A special drive for the hearings will be conducted on September 19 and 20, which fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

To spread awareness about the verification process, the authorities have decided to conduct a publicity campaign using auto-rickshaws in areas such as K.R. Puram.

"We will use 20 to 40 autos in each assembly constituency to announce the details of the SIR process," Rao said.

There is also a provision for residents who are unwell, unable to walk or bedridden. According to Rao, if a family member informs the authorities about their condition, officials will visit their homes to conduct the verification.

Rao also said that while Indian citizens residing in Bengaluru can undergo verification, there is no provision for video hearings for those currently living abroad. Any action in such cases will be taken in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India.

Use Form 6 To Add Your Name

Residents should note that corrections to the address or photograph on the voter ID cannot be made during the current SIR phase. Such corrections can be made at a later stage.

"In the next phase, you can submit Form 6 to add your name to the list. If your name was on the 2002 list but the information is now missing, you will be allowed to submit that information through Form 6," Rao explained.

Three Types Of Documents Needed

During the hearing, residents will have to provide documents establishing three key details, as specified by the Central Election Commission.

South Corporation Commissioner Jagadeesh said, "You must provide proof of citizenship, proof that you are over 18 and proof of your local residence. If you have a single document that proves all three, you will not need any other papers."

He added that the documents must be from among the 11 types approved by the Election Commission and must establish these three key details.

Residents who have received notices are therefore advised to attend the hearings with the required documents to complete the verification process.