Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader was honoured in the United States with the prestigious 'For the Congressional Record' citation and the Congressional Challenge Medal. The recognition acknowledges his contributions to public service and leadership.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader Fareed has been honoured in the United States for his contributions to public service and leadership. Jonathan Jackson, a senior member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, presented him with the prestigious 'For the Congressional Record' citation in recognition of his contributions to public service. The honour has been officially recorded in the archives of the US Congress, marking a significant international recognition of Khader's work.

Prestigious Congressional Recognition

The 'For the Congressional Record' citation has been entered into the official archives of the US Congress and will be permanently preserved in the Library of Congress.

In addition to the citation, UT Khader Fareed was presented with the prestigious Congressional Challenge Medal in recognition of his leadership and public service.

The award ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Central Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Dignitaries Attend the Ceremony

Among those present at the ceremony were Dr. Vijay G Prabhakar, Senior Advisor to Jonathan Jackson, and Naveenchandra Karna, Executive Director of AMEC USA.

The event recognised Khader's contributions to public service and highlighted his leadership in the healthcare sector.