Bengaluru may soon impose a ₹5,000 fine for riding motor vehicles on footpaths after Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda proposed a tenfold increase in penalties. The proposal also includes stricter enforcement, relocation of bus stops near junctions, and awareness campaigns to improve traffic management.

Motorists riding on footpaths in Bengaluru could soon face a hefty penalty of ₹5,000 if a proposal by Greater Bengaluru Development (GBA) and Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda is approved. The minister has written to Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh seeking a tenfold increase in the existing fine, arguing that stricter penalties are necessary to curb the growing menace of motorists using footpaths meant exclusively for pedestrians.

The proposal was announced during a high-level review meeting held at Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday, which was attended by senior officials from the Bengaluru City Traffic Police and the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority.

Fine Proposed to Increase From ₹500 to ₹5,000

At present, the penalty for riding a motor vehicle on a footpath is ₹500. Krishna Byre Gowda has proposed increasing it to ₹5,000, stating that the existing fine has failed to deter violators.

Referring to the Supreme Court's emphasis on protecting the public's "Right to Walk", the minister said around 2.9 kilometres of encroached footpaths have been cleared across Bengaluru's five municipal zones. While the initiative has been widely appreciated by the public, he expressed concern that motorists are now using the cleared footpaths to bypass traffic.

"We cannot tolerate such violations under any circumstances," the minister said, adding that footpaths are meant exclusively for pedestrians.

Strict Legal Action Against Violators

The minister said riding on footpaths poses a serious threat to pedestrian safety and questioned who would be held responsible if an accident occurred on a footpath.

He directed the Bengaluru Traffic Police to register criminal cases against motorists found riding on footpaths. According to the minister, increasing the fine to ₹5,000, along with strict enforcement, is essential to discourage such violations and safeguard pedestrians.

Minister Issues Directions to Improve Traffic Management

During the meeting, Krishna Byre Gowda also issued a series of directions aimed at improving traffic management in Bengaluru.

Bus Stops Near Signals to Be Shifted

The minister noted that buses stopping close to traffic signals and road junctions contribute significantly to congestion. As per existing regulations, no bus stop or bus shelter should be located within 75 metres of a traffic signal or within 50 metres of a junction.

He directed officials to identify and relocate all bus stops that violate these norms to more suitable locations.

Strict Enforcement of One-Side Parking

Although the long-term objective is to eliminate parking on arterial and sub-arterial roads, the minister acknowledged that such a move is not immediately practical. Instead, he instructed the traffic police to strictly enforce the existing alternate-day and one-side parking regulations.

Addressing police officials, the minister said no fresh notification is required to enforce the existing rules.

He observed that vehicles parked on both sides of roads significantly worsen traffic congestion. Strict enforcement of one-side parking, he said, could free up an additional seven to eight feet of road space, helping improve the flow of traffic across the city.

Awareness Campaigns to Accompany Enforcement

The minister also stressed that enforcement alone would not solve Bengaluru's traffic problems. He directed officials to launch public awareness campaigns on parking regulations and traffic rules, stating that investments in road infrastructure would have limited impact unless motorists understood and complied with the regulations.

The review meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, GBA Additional Commissioners R. Latha, Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Kavitha Rajaram, Venkatachalapathy, Chief Engineer Naveen Kumar Raju, and several other senior officials.