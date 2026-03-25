A photoshoot at Vidhana Soudha featuring MLAs sparked rumours of a cabinet change in Karnataka. Speaker UT Khader clarified it was a keepsake for outgoing Legislative Council members, dismissing any political angle, though speculation continues in political circles.

A recent photoshoot at the Vidhana Soudha has sparked widespread discussion in Karnataka’s political circles, triggering speculation about possible developments within the state leadership. While Speaker UT Khader has issued a clarification to address the rumours, the unusual visuals have continued to fuel curiosity and debate in political corridors.

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The buzz began after a photo session featuring MLAs was held in front of the Vidhana Soudha in the morning. Later, during the afternoon break, several staff members gathered around Speaker Khader in the lobby, taking photographs and selfies with him. These scenes quickly drew attention and led to speculation about a potential political shift in the state.

Speaker’s Clarification on the Speculation

When questioned by reporters about whether the photoshoot indicated any political change, Speaker UT Khader dismissed the claims with a smile. “There is nothing like that,” he said, brushing aside the rumours and indicating that there was no political motive behind the event.

Reason Behind the Photoshoot

Providing further clarity, the Speaker later explained that the photoshoot was organised as a keepsake, as the terms of some Legislative Council members are nearing completion. He added that, on the same occasion, a photo session was also held with members of the Legislative Assembly.

Political Buzz Refuses to Die Down

Despite the clarification, speculation continues within the Vidhana Soudha. There have already been rumours circulating about a possible change in the Chief Minister, a cabinet reshuffle, or even a new Speaker. The photoshoot has only intensified these discussions.

Speculation Continues in Political Circles

While Speaker Khader’s explanation has temporarily addressed the rumours, the issue remains a topic of conversation among political observers and insiders. For now, the photoshoot has added another layer to the ongoing political buzz in the state.