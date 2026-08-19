Two teachers at Clarence School in Bengaluru have tested positive for H1N1, while around 500 students reported fever-like symptoms. The Richmond Town school has declared a holiday as a precaution and continued classes online.

Clarence School in Richmond Town has declared a five-day holiday as a precautionary measure after two teaching staff members tested positive for H1N1, while hundreds of students reported fever and other flu-like symptoms. The situation came to light after several students and staff members began complaining of cough, cold, fatigue and fever over the past few days. Following the confirmation of the H1N1 cases, the school management temporarily suspended physical classes and continued lessons online to prevent the possible spread of the infection.

Students And Staff Develop Flu-Like Symptoms

The issue began when a number of students and staff members started developing symptoms such as cough, cold, fatigue and fever. They subsequently underwent testing at Baptist Hospital, where two staff members were confirmed to have H1N1.

Soon after, several more students began reporting similar fever-like symptoms, prompting the school management to take precautionary measures.

As an initial step, the school declared a holiday on August 12 to facilitate thorough sanitisation of the campus. Physical classes resumed on August 13, but a large number of students and staff members remained absent.

Of the school's 2,500 students, around 500 were absent on August 13, along with 21 staff members, citing fever-like symptoms. Around 137 children visited the school's first-aid centre on the same day. Of these, 15 students were sent home, while another 19 were kept under observation.

In view of the increasing number of students reporting symptoms, the school management subsequently announced a holiday from August 14 to August 18 as a safety precaution. Online classes, however, have continued during the break.

BBMP Inspects Clarence School

Following the reports, officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) visited the school to assess the situation and review the precautionary measures being taken by the management.

"We were informed about the situation and our team visited the school to take stock. The school management has declared a holiday as a precaution. No one is facing any serious health issues. Still, we have issued safety guidelines to the school," Dr Siddappaji, BBMP North Zone Health Officer, told the media.

The civic authorities have also advised the school to follow necessary health and hygiene measures to prevent the possible spread of infection among students and staff members.

School Raises Concerns Over Street Food Vendors

During the BBMP officials' visit, the school management also raised concerns about the condition of the area surrounding the campus. According to the school, street vendors have occupied the footpaths around the premises, resulting in an unhygienic environment.

The management pointed out that vendors selling coconut water, kebabs and other food items were allegedly not maintaining adequate cleanliness and were leaving waste on the streets and footpaths. The school administration expressed concern that poor sanitation around the campus could contribute to the spread of infections.

The school has requested the BBMP to take immediate action against illegal vending and clear the encroachments around the premises. An official confirmed that, following the school's complaint, the civic body has begun taking steps to clear the encroachments and improve cleanliness in the area.