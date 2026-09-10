South Western Railway has announced special trains from Bengaluru to Madgaon, Vijayapura and Belagavi to manage the Ganesh Chaturthi rush. The services will operate from Yeshwantpur and SMVT Bengaluru on September 11-14, 2026.

If you are planning to head home for Ganesh Chaturthi, there is some good news for passengers travelling from Bengaluru. To accommodate the expected rush during the festive season, South Western Railway (SWR) has announced several special express trains connecting Bengaluru with key destinations across Karnataka and Goa. The special services will operate from Yeshwantpur and Sir M Visveshvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru, providing additional travel options for passengers heading towards Vijayapura, Belagavi, Madgaon and several destinations across the coastal and Malenadu regions.

Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Special Express

Train No. 06591, Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Special Express, will depart from Yeshwantpur on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 11:55 PM. The train is scheduled to reach Madgaon at 6:10 PM the following day.

On its journey to Madgaon, the train will halt at Hassan at 5:00 AM, Sakleshpur at 5:55 AM, Subrahmanya Road at 8:50 AM, Kabaka Puttur at 9:45 AM, Bantwal at 10:15 AM, Udupi at 1:10 PM, Kundapura at 1:40 PM, Byndoor at 2:08 PM, Bhatkal at 2:38 PM, Murdeshwar at 3:18 PM, Kumta at 4:00 PM, Gokarna Road at 4:20 PM, Ankola at 4:32 PM, Karwar at 4:50 PM and Canacona at 5:20 PM.

Madgaon-Yeshwantpur Return Service

For the return journey, Train No. 06592, Madgaon-Yeshwantpur Special Express, will depart from Madgaon on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM. It is scheduled to reach Yeshwantpur at 3:00 AM the following day.

The train will stop at Canacona at 11:28 AM, Karwar at 11:58 AM, Ankola at 12:23 PM, Gokarna Road at 12:33 PM, Kumta at 12:50 PM, Honnavar at 1:03 PM, Murdeshwar at 1:38 PM, Bhatkal at 1:53 PM, Byndoor at 2:12 PM, Kundapura at 2:40 PM, Barkur at 2:55 PM, Udupi at 3:30 PM, Mulki at 3:58 PM, Surathkal at 4:12 PM, Thokur at 5:15 PM, Bantwal at 6:00 PM, Kabaka Puttur at 6:28 PM, Subrahmanya Road at 7:45 PM, Sakleshpur at 10:30 PM and Hassan at 11:30 PM.

Yeshwantpur-Vijayapura Special Express

Train No. 06561, Yeshwantpur-Vijayapura Special Express, will operate on September 11 and 13, 2026, which fall on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

The train will depart from Yeshwantpur at 6:15 PM and arrive at Vijayapura at 5:15 AM the following day.

For the return journey, Train No. 06562 will depart from Vijayapura on September 12 and 14, 2026, which fall on Saturday and Monday, respectively, at 5:00 PM. It will reach Yeshwantpur at 4:45 AM the following day.

The train will halt at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davanagere, SSS Hubballi, Gadag, Bagalkote, Almatti and Basavana Bagewadi Road.

The train will have 20 coaches, comprising one AC 2-Tier coach, three AC 3-Tier coaches, nine Sleeper Class coaches, five General Second Class coaches and two SLRD coaches equipped with facilities for Divyangjan passengers.

SMVT Bengaluru-Belagavi Special Express

Special trains will also operate between Sir M. Visveshvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru and Belagavi in two separate trips.

For the first trip, Train No. 06563 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 PM and reach Belagavi at 8:25 AM the following day.

The return service, Train No. 06564, will depart from Belagavi on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 5:30 PM and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 5:00 AM the following day.

The second trip will operate under Train Nos. 06583 and 06584. Train No. 06583 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 7:00 PM and reach Belagavi at 8:25 AM the following day.

Train No. 06584 will leave Belagavi on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 5:30 PM and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 5:00 AM the following day.

These trains will halt at major stations, including Chikkabanavara, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davanagere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar and Khanapur.

Each train will have 20 coaches, comprising one First Class AC coach, one AC 2-Tier coach, three AC 3-Tier coaches, nine Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two SLRD coaches.

With these additional services, passengers travelling from Bengaluru to different parts of Karnataka and Goa during the Ganesh Chaturthi period will have more options to manage the expected festive-season rush.