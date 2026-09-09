A KSRTC bus driver has died and over ten passengers were injured in Mandya, Karnataka, after the bus rear-ended a tractor carrying iron bars. The rods pierced the bus, killing the driver instantly, while several critically injured passengers are being treated.

A Karnataka bus driver has died, and more than ten passengers have been injured after the bus collided with a tractor carrying iron bars near Varahasandra Gate in Karnataka's Mandya district. On a section in Nagamangala taluk, the tractor was struck from behind by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The tractor's iron rods and bars pierced the bus as a result of the accident. The bus driver, Shekhar, a Hassan native, is said to have died instantly as the rods pierced his body.

More than ten passengers sustained injuries in the accident, with eight of them reportedly in critical condition. The injured are currently being treated at AIIMS in Bellur.

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The accident took place within the jurisdiction of Bellur Police Station. Images from the scene show a broken front mirror and many rods and bars penetrating into the bus. The tractor's front was seen to have flipped, and the driver's stomach seemed to have been punctured by the rod.