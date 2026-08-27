Bengaluru has begun cleaning neglected private vacant plots after the August 22 deadline under the GBA’s ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign expired. Owners who fail to maintain their sites will be served notices, and civic bodies may clean the properties and recover the cost through property tax.

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday launched the next phase of the city’s vacant-plot cleaning drive in Domlur, Shantinagar Assembly constituency, after the deadline given to private landowners expired. Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s 'Freedom from Waste' campaign, owners were initially asked to clean their vacant plots by August 15. The deadline was later extended to August 22 following requests for more time. With the extension now over, the five city corporations have been directed to identify neglected sites, issue notices to owners and begin cleaning work where required.

Owners may have to bear cleaning costs

The GBA has made it clear that maintaining a private vacant plot is primarily the owner's responsibility. If civic authorities have to step in and clean a site after the owner fails to act, the cost can be recovered through the property's tax bill.

Officials have been asked to prepare lists of plots that need cleaning. Notices will be served through marshals and junior health inspectors before civic action is taken. The five city corporations were directed to begin the drive from Thursday and intensify it further in the coming days.

The minister has urged owners to clean their properties themselves rather than wait for civic intervention, saying this would help them avoid additional costs.

The GBA has said charges for cleaning are based on the government's Schedule of Rates and depend on factors such as the size of the plot, the quantity of debris and the work involved.

Drive aims to tackle waste and sanitation concerns

Neglected vacant plots often become dumping grounds for construction debris, household waste and overgrown vegetation. They can also create sanitation concerns by attracting mosquitoes, rats, snakes and other pests.

Under the wider ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign, the GBA and other agencies have been working to clear construction and demolition waste, debris and overgrown vegetation from public spaces across Bengaluru.

Before the campaign began, the authorities had identified around 22,700 tonnes of waste at 1,616 locations across the city. The clean-up involves coordination between the GBA, Bengaluru Development Authority, BESCOM, BMRCL, K-RIDE, KIADB and other agencies.

Geo-tagged proof and proper disposal

To improve accountability, the civic bodies have been directed to record before-and-after geo-tagged videos of every vacant plot cleaned by the authorities.

Waste and debris collected from these properties must be taken only to authorised disposal sites. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited has also been asked to track the process, from identifying the plot to cleaning and final disposal, through its ‘Clear It’ system. Citizens are also expected to get a facility to report neglected vacant plots.

The latest action marks a shift from voluntary compliance to enforcement. Bengaluru's message to owners is straightforward: clean your vacant plot, or the civic body may do it and recover the cost from you.