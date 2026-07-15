People waiting for Bengaluru's new Metro link between Hebbal and Sarjapur Road will have to wait longer than expected. The city's Phase 3A Metro corridor is now likely to open only in April 2033, around two years later than the earlier target

As mentioned in a report by Deccan Herald, the revised timeline is mentioned in the updated Detailed Project Report (DPR), which was prepared after the project underwent several design and cost-saving changes.

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