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Bengaluru's Biggest Metro Line Gets a New Timeline: Here's Why Commuters Must Wait Until 2033
Bengaluru's 37.8-km Namma Metro Phase 3A corridor connecting Hebbal and Sarjapur Road is expected to open in April 2033, two years later than planned. A revised Detailed Project Report reduced project's cost through design changes and modifications.
Commuters in Bengaluru face a longer wait
People waiting for Bengaluru's new Metro link between Hebbal and Sarjapur Road will have to wait longer than expected. The city's Phase 3A Metro corridor is now likely to open only in April 2033, around two years later than the earlier target
As mentioned in a report by Deccan Herald, the revised timeline is mentioned in the updated Detailed Project Report (DPR), which was prepared after the project underwent several design and cost-saving changes.
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Cost review delayed the project
The 37.8-km corridor is one of the biggest Metro projects planned in Bengaluru. It will connect Hebbal to Sarjapur Road through the city's central business district.
The original DPR was submitted in June 2024 and approved by the Karnataka Cabinet in December the same year. However, the Union government asked Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to review the project and reduce its overall cost before granting final approval.
Following a review by international consultancy Systra, BMRCL prepared a revised DPR in February 2026 and submitted it to the Centre in April. Approval is expected around October this year.
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Project cost reduced but still the most expensive
The redesign has reduced the estimated cost from Rs 28,405 crore to Rs 25,999 crore. Even after the reduction, Phase 3A remains the most expensive Metro line planned in Bengaluru, with an estimated cost of Rs 706.49 crore per kilometre.
Several changes helped lower the budget. Underground station platforms have been shortened, station sizes reduced and parts of the alignment modified. The underground section has also been slightly shortened, although the total corridor length has increased from 36.58 km to 37.8 km.
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Several stations redesigned
The revised Bengaluru new Metro plan includes changes at several stations along the route.
The Dairy Circle interchange station has been redesigned, while the alignment between KR Circle and Bengaluru Golf Course has been adjusted to avoid an existing government building on Palace Road.
Koramangala 2nd Block station will be shifted 52 metres towards Hebbal. Town Hall, KR Circle, Bengaluru Golf Course, Palace Guttahalli and Mehkri Circle stations will also be moved slightly as part of the updated design.
At Palace Guttahalli, pocket tracks and turnouts have been added, and the station has been redesigned with side platforms.
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Better connectivity and commercial plans
Bengaluru's new Metro project includes several features aimed at improving passenger convenience.
A 141-metre-long travelator will connect the Metro station with the suburban railway station at Hebbal. At Dairy Circle and KR Circle, long underground subways will link interchange stations, making transfers easier.
Platform screen doors will be installed across the corridor to improve passenger safety.
BMRCL also plans to generate additional income through commercial development. An eight-floor commercial complex covering about 35,000 square metres is planned at Dairy Circle. The corporation also expects revenue from selling additional development rights and station naming rights.
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More trains planned
Because of the delayed opening and expected increase in passenger demand, the corridor will now require 35 trains instead of the earlier estimate of 30. Peak-hour services are also expected to run every 4.5 minutes instead of every five minutes, helping reduce waiting time once the line becomes operational.
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