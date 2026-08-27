A Thai student in India, Mossy, shared his surprisingly comfortable experience on the Vande Bharat Express to challenge common negative perceptions of Indian trains. In a viral video, he detailed his journey, highlighting the "fancy" amenities like included meals, clean toilets, and charging ports.

A Thai student residing in India has shared his thoughts on the Vande Bharat Express, one of the nation's most talked-about trains. Mossy, an Indian student receiving an ICCR scholarship, posted a video of his trip that allowed viewers to get a close-up look at what it's like to ride the high-end semi-high-speed train.

He claimed that the experience was far more comfortable than he had anticipated. Mossy noted that India has "some seriously fancy trains" at the start of the film, but he stated he seldom ever sees anyone examining them. That was something he want to alter. "Everyone, namaste. "I'm going to demonstrate to you today how far Indian trains have advanced," he declared.

Additionally, he admitted that many individuals may have a completely different perception of Indian trains. He brought up the description of trains as being packed, hot, stinky, and having unclean restrooms. However, he stated that the experience is contingent upon the cost. "So today I want to show off one seriously fancy train called Vande Bharat," he said.

Watch Viral Video

For his journey, Mossy booked the cheaper of the two seating options available on Vande Bharat. He was travelling just 149 kilometres, and the journey took around two and a half hours, and his ticket cost Rs 757. He said that travellers receive meals, drinking water, an air-conditioned coach, and a number of other amenities for that sum.

What Impressed Him?

One of the things Mossy described in depth was food. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes are available to passengers. He was given a bottle of water, yoghurt, payasam, chicken biryani, and paratha with curry for the trip.

Mossy was aware that viewers would be interested in seeing the lavatory. He mentioned that there are two different kinds of toilets: Western-style toilets and squat toilets. "Look, it's actually clean," he remarked.

Mossy then examined the coach's interior storage options, noting that they are mostly appropriate for carry-on-sized baggage. His evaluation suggests that there might not be much room for those with big bags.

He also highlighted some of the other features inside the coach, like charging ports for every seat, CCTV cameras in every coach, and staff members present for assistance.