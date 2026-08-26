A stunning aerial video shows the orange-and-white Vande Bharat train winding through mist-covered Shiradi Ghat in Karnataka's Western Ghats. Shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the footage has captivated social media users.

A stunning aerial video of the orange-and-white Vande Bharat Express making its way through the misty Western Ghats has captured widespread attention on social media. The cinematic footage shows the modern semi-high-speed train passing through dense greenery, steep hills and swirling monsoon mist along the challenging Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road railway section, popularly known as Shiradi Ghat.

The video, captured by FPV creator @hemisphere.fpv, was later shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X. As the train appears and disappears through the thick mist while navigating the mountainous terrain, the footage offers viewers a striking glimpse of the ongoing railway trials in one of Karnataka's most challenging ghat sections.

Vande Bharat Travels Through Mist-Covered Shiradi Ghat

The aerial footage shows the Vande Bharat Express travelling through dense forests and monsoon mist. The bright orange-and-white train stands out against the lush green hills, creating a dramatic visual that has caught the attention of social media users.

As the train negotiates the winding railway track, it appears to resemble an "orange snake" moving through the Western Ghats. The combination of the modern train, rugged mountains and heavy monsoon conditions has made the footage particularly striking.

The video is understood to have been recorded during a recent trial run on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section, which forms an important part of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway corridor.

Challenging Terrain Puts Vande Bharat To The Test

The Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road stretch is regarded as one of the more technically demanding sections of the route because of its mountainous terrain. The railway line passes through steep gradients, sharp curves, tunnels and numerous bridges.

The section reportedly features 57 tunnels, 258 bridges and 108 sharp curves, highlighting the engineering challenges involved in operating trains through the Western Ghats.

Safety trials for Vande Bharat operations on the ghat section began in mid-August 2026, with railway authorities assessing the train's performance and operational safety in the challenging terrain.

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Railway Minister Shares Stunning Video

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the aerial footage on X, drawing further attention to the trial run and the railway infrastructure in the Western Ghats.

While sharing the video, Vaishnaw wrote, "New age trains! Make more in India".

The footage has since attracted attention from railway enthusiasts and other social media users, with many praising both the visual spectacle and the engineering involved in operating a modern train through the mountainous section.

Social Media Users React To Vande Bharat Video

The unusual sight of the bright Vande Bharat Express emerging from the mist and passing through the forested hills prompted several reactions online.

One user commented: "Wow! Amazing shot. We have lots of expectation from your team sir. Keep us mesmerized!"

Another user highlighted the need for passengers to maintain cleanliness on trains, writing: "Now it is responsibility of people to keep the trains clean. Or heavy penalties should be imposed on those who leave their bearth or surroundings dirty."

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A third user admired the landscape around the railway route, commenting: "Beauti of Shiradi ghat. Sakleshpur to Subramanya road."

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Bengaluru-Mangaluru Rail Route Draws Attention

The Vande Bharat trials through the Western Ghats have generated considerable interest among passengers awaiting improved connectivity between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

The Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section presents a particularly demanding environment for railway operations, making the ongoing trials significant from both an operational and engineering perspective.

For social media users, however, the trial has offered more than just a railway update. The sight of a modern Vande Bharat train travelling through the mist-covered Western Ghats creates a striking contrast between contemporary railway technology and Karnataka's dramatic monsoon landscape.