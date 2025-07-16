Shiva Prakash, alias Biklu Shiva, a 44-year-old rowdy sheeter from Bengaluru, was brutally hacked to death near Halasuru Lake. His mother has named BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj and others in a complaint, alleging a land dispute as the motive.

Bengaluru: Shiva Prakash, alias Biklu Shiva, a 44-year-old known rowdy sheeter, was brutally murdered near Halasuru Lake in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening in a gruesome attack that police suspect is linked to a property dispute. The incident occurred just metres from his residence on Meanee Avenue Road in Hermit Colony, Sivanchetti Gardens.

A Notorious History

Shiva, who had a long criminal record, was listed as a rowdy sheeter at Bharathi Nagar police station with 11 cases registered against him. A rowdy sheet had been opened in his name in 2006, and he had recently appeared for a police-conducted rowdy parade.

Chilling Attack Near Home

At around 8:10 pm on Tuesday, Shiva was speaking with his driver, Imran Khan, and a friend, Lokesh, near a hotel on Meanee Avenue Road when he was attacked by a gang of 8 to 10 assailants armed with lethal weapons. According to police sources, the assault was extremely brutal, Shiva’s skull was “smashed into pieces”, and his face was “completely disfigured”.

Panic gripped the area as bystanders and hotel patrons fled in fear. Shiva succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His driver sustained injuries while attempting to intervene, while Lokesh is believed to have recorded the assault on his mobile phone.

BJP MLA Named in Murder Complaint

In a dramatic development, Shiva’s 68-year-old mother, Vijayalaxmi, filed a complaint at Bharathi Nagar police station accusing KR Pura BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj and four others, Jagadish, Kiran, Vimal, and Anil, of involvement in her son’s murder.

She alleged that the murder stemmed from a land dispute in Kithaganur village, East Bengaluru. According to her, Shiva had purchased the disputed property in 2023 and held General Power of Attorney (GPA) rights. He had constructed a shed on the land and deployed two women as security guards.

Allegations of Threats and Pressure

Vijayalaxmi further claimed that on February 11, the accused allegedly evicted the women guards by force and pressured Shiva to transfer the GPA rights to Jagadish. Despite lodging a complaint with the authorities, she said her son continued to receive threats. Shiva had also informed his family that his life was under threat.

On July 13, Shiva had told his family he would be attending a birthday party and would not be returning that night. He returned briefly on July 15 for lunch and rest. Later that evening, after a brief argument with his driver over car keys, he stepped out, only to be killed minutes later.

Case Registered; Investigation Progresses

The FIR was filed at Bharathi Nagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 103 (murder) and 190 (unlawful assembly in pursuit of a common object). MLA Byrathi Basavaraj has been listed as Accused No. 5.

Joint Commissioner of Police (East), B Ramesh, said, “We will know the motive behind the murder once we find out the assailants.”

Five suspects have been detained so far, and police are examining CCTV footage and continuing their investigation.