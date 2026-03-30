Two rowdy-sheeters in Bengaluru have been arrested after a viral video showed them dancing with a machete at a gathering. The accused, Ranjit alias Ranju and Nandeesh, were caught by Byatarayanapura police after the clip spread online. Police said Ranjit has several cases, including murder. Both were taken into custody and sent to judicial remand.

Bengaluru City Police have arrested two rowdy-sheeters after a video showing them dancing with a machete went viral on social media. The clip quickly caught public attention and raised concerns about public safety. The accused have been identified as Ranjit, also known as Ranju, and Nandeesh.

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What the viral video shows

According to police, the video appears to show the two men dancing at a gathering while holding machetes, according to Republic TV. Music similar to that played during the Karaga festival can be heard in the background.

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The act of openly holding a weapon while dancing shocked many viewers online. The video spread rapidly across platforms, with people questioning how such behaviour was allowed in public.

Swift response by police

After the video went viral, the Byatarayanapura police took quick action. A case was registered, and a search operation was launched to trace the accused. Within a short time, both men were located and arrested. Police said they treated the matter seriously due to the presence of a weapon and the public nature of the act.

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Accused have criminal background

Police sources revealed that Ranjit alias Ranju has several cases registered against him. These include serious charges such as murder at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police Station.

Officials believe this background made the situation more serious, as it involved a known offender appearing with a weapon in a public setting.

During questioning, the accused reportedly told police that the video was old. However, authorities did not take this claim lightly. Police said that even if the video was not recent, the act shown in it was serious enough to require legal action.

Sent to judicial custody

Both Ranjit and Nandeesh have been taken into custody and later sent to judicial remand. Police are continuing their investigation to understand the full details of the incident, including where and when the video was recorded.

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