Riyadh's airport has kicked off its 'Silent Airport' project. This means fewer public announcements to give you a quieter travel experience. All flight info will now be on digital screens and apps. The first phase is already up and running.

Riyadh: To give passengers a more peaceful and calm travel experience, Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has started a 'Silent Airport' project. This move is to cut down on the constant announcements and noise that fill up the space.

The first phase of this project is now live at International Terminal 5. As part of the plan to reduce noise inside the airport, there will be no more general announcements on the loudspeakers. Information about flight timings and other key details will only be announced near the boarding gates.

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Instead, passengers can find all the information they need on the digital screens set up across the airport and through mobile apps. Passengers can get the latest updates on their flights through the airport's WhatsApp number 920020090, its official website, display boards, and by asking the 'Ask Me' team.

Officials have said that they will announce the next phases of the project at the right time. This new step is part of a bigger plan to make Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, a world-class aviation hub and to improve the quality of airport services.

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