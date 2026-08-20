In a major crackdown, Kuwait police have arrested 22 people, including some expats, in 13 separate drug-related cases. The accused were caught for both using and selling drugs. Cops seized a huge stash of narcotics like crystal meth, heroin, and cannabis as part of a nationwide anti-drug drive.

Kuwait City: The Kuwait police have nabbed 22 people in connection with 13 different drug cases. The Ministry of Interior released the details of this massive bust after the General Directorate for Drug Control kept a close watch and carried out investigations.

The police seized a variety of drugs and narcotic pills from the accused. They were apparently holding the stash for both personal use and for selling. The haul includes 466 grams of crystal meth, 350 grams of heroin, and 148 A4 papers laced with synthetic drugs. They also found 115 narcotic pills, 70 grams of cannabis, 30 cannabis seeds, and 20 grams of hashish.

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Along with the drugs, the police also recovered 11 weighing scales and other equipment used for drug consumption. These arrests are part of a major security effort to stop drug trafficking and bust drug mafias operating in the country. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the accused and all the seized items have been handed over to the concerned authorities. They will now face further legal action.

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