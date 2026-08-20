A Yemeni man, Abdu Rabb Salih Al-Ghashami, has been executed in Saudi Arabia for a brutal murder. He had tricked his own countryman into meeting him and then killed him. The death sentence was carried out after the trial court's decision was confirmed by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Riyadh: A Yemeni man has been executed in Saudi Arabia for the brutal murder of his own countryman. The Saudi Ministry of Interior officially announced that the sentence was carried out in the Eastern Province. The man who was executed is Abdu Rabb Salih Al-Ghashami.

According to the ministry, Al-Ghashami had a pre-planned plot to kill his fellow countryman, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Ghashami. He invited the victim to a specific location, brutally assaulted him, and then stabbed him to death with a sharp weapon. After the incident, security agencies acted fast, arrested the accused, and brought him to court for trial.

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During the trial, it was proven that the murder was a pre-planned and deceitful act. Because of this, the court sentenced him to death under Islamic law. The Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court both agreed with the trial court's verdict. Following this, a royal order was issued to carry out the sentence. The Interior Ministry stated that the execution was carried out to ensure law, order, and security in the kingdom.

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