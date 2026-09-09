No. A 4.1-magnitude earthquake does not mean that a larger earthquake is about to happen.

Earthquake scientists cannot currently predict an earthquake's exact date, time, location and magnitude. A single moderate tremor cannot be used as a reliable warning that a major earthquake will follow.

At the same time, the absence of an immediate prediction does not mean the region is free from risk. Assam's geological setting and earthquake history make preparedness important regardless of whether another earthquake occurs soon.

Is Guwahati at risk of a major earthquake?

Guwahati is undoubtedly exposed to significant seismic risk, but claims that a particular magnitude 8 earthquake is now 'due' or can be assigned a date are not scientifically justified.

Official Assam studies have examined scenarios involving very large earthquakes, including an Mw 8.7 scenario based on the historical 1897 Great Shillong earthquake. Such scenarios are used for risk assessment and disaster planning, not as predictions that an earthquake of that magnitude will happen at a particular time.

The state's own hazard assessment also notes that earthquake damage depends not only on magnitude but on local ground conditions, buildings and infrastructure.

What makes earthquake preparedness important?

The biggest lesson from Tuesday's tremor is not that a major earthquake is imminent. It is that Assam's underlying earthquake hazard is real and requires preparation.

Guwahati's risk can vary considerably from one location to another because of differences in soil and ground conditions. Dense development, vulnerable buildings and limited access during an emergency can further increase the consequences of a major earthquake.

Assam's disaster management authorities have already highlighted the importance of seismic hazard assessment, open spaces and preparedness in Guwahati.

For residents, basic preparedness matters: knowing safe places inside a building, keeping emergency supplies ready, securing heavy furniture and following official earthquake safety instructions can reduce risk.

Tuesday's 4.1-magnitude earthquake is therefore best understood as a reminder of Assam's geological reality, not as a prediction of a bigger quake.