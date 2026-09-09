4.1-Magnitude Guwahati Earthquake: What Caused The Tremor And Is A Bigger Quake Coming?
A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Goalpara at 9:57 am on September 8, with the epicentre about 81 km west-southwest of Guwahati and a depth of 10 km, according to the NCS. The tremor occurred in one of India's most earthquake-prone regions.
Why did 4.1-magnitude earthquake strike Assam?
The ground shook parts of Assam on Tuesday morning after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Goalpara at 9:57 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre about 81 km west-southwest of Guwahati.
The tremor was relatively moderate, but its location has again drawn attention to Assam's long-standing earthquake risk. Assam lies in Seismic Zone V, India's highest seismic hazard category, because of its complex tectonic setting and history of major earthquakes.
Why did the earthquake strike?
Earthquakes occur when stress that has built up inside the Earth's crust is suddenly released as rocks slip or rupture along faults.
Assam sits in a highly active tectonic region where the Indian Plate interacts with the Eurasian Plate and the tectonic systems of the Indo-Burmese region. These continuing movements put stress on rocks beneath the Northeast.
The stress does not always produce an earthquake immediately. Rocks can remain locked along faults while pressure accumulates. Once the stress becomes greater than the friction holding the rocks together, they can suddenly move. That movement releases energy as seismic waves, producing the shaking felt at the surface.
In the case of Tuesday's earthquake, the NCS recorded the 4.1-magnitude event at 10 km depth, with coordinates of 25.974°N and 90.941°E. The event was reviewed by the agency.
Why was the shaking felt around Guwahati?
The earthquake's epicentre was in Goalpara, around 81 km west-southwest of Guwahati. Because the earthquake was relatively shallow, at 10 km, seismic waves could produce noticeable shaking across nearby areas.
However, the amount of shaking experienced at any particular location depends on several factors, including distance from the epicentre, depth, local geology and the type and condition of buildings.
This is particularly important in Guwahati, where different parts of the city sit on different geological and soil conditions. Assam's disaster management authorities have carried out seismic hazard and microzonation studies for Guwahati to assess how local ground conditions can influence earthquake risk.
Why is Assam so earthquake-prone?
Assam's earthquake risk is not a new development. The state is part of one of India's most seismically active regions.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority says the state falls in Seismic Zone V and has experienced major earthquakes, including the devastating events of 1897 and 1950.
The 1897 Great Assam earthquake and the 1950 Assam earthquake were both exceptionally powerful. The National Institute of Disaster Management also lists the 1950 Assam earthquake among India's major earthquakes of magnitude 8 or above.
This history explains why even a smaller earthquake can prompt questions about the region's long-term seismic threat.
Does a 4.1-magnitude earthquake mean a bigger quake is coming?
No. A 4.1-magnitude earthquake does not mean that a larger earthquake is about to happen.
Earthquake scientists cannot currently predict an earthquake's exact date, time, location and magnitude. A single moderate tremor cannot be used as a reliable warning that a major earthquake will follow.
At the same time, the absence of an immediate prediction does not mean the region is free from risk. Assam's geological setting and earthquake history make preparedness important regardless of whether another earthquake occurs soon.
Is Guwahati at risk of a major earthquake?
Guwahati is undoubtedly exposed to significant seismic risk, but claims that a particular magnitude 8 earthquake is now 'due' or can be assigned a date are not scientifically justified.
Official Assam studies have examined scenarios involving very large earthquakes, including an Mw 8.7 scenario based on the historical 1897 Great Shillong earthquake. Such scenarios are used for risk assessment and disaster planning, not as predictions that an earthquake of that magnitude will happen at a particular time.
The state's own hazard assessment also notes that earthquake damage depends not only on magnitude but on local ground conditions, buildings and infrastructure.
What makes earthquake preparedness important?
The biggest lesson from Tuesday's tremor is not that a major earthquake is imminent. It is that Assam's underlying earthquake hazard is real and requires preparation.
Guwahati's risk can vary considerably from one location to another because of differences in soil and ground conditions. Dense development, vulnerable buildings and limited access during an emergency can further increase the consequences of a major earthquake.
Assam's disaster management authorities have already highlighted the importance of seismic hazard assessment, open spaces and preparedness in Guwahati.
For residents, basic preparedness matters: knowing safe places inside a building, keeping emergency supplies ready, securing heavy furniture and following official earthquake safety instructions can reduce risk.
Tuesday's 4.1-magnitude earthquake is therefore best understood as a reminder of Assam's geological reality, not as a prediction of a bigger quake.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.