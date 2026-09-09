The Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board, led by Chairman S.E. Sudheendra, explored clean energy and bioenergy cooperation with Georgia during a meeting at the US Consulate in Atlanta. Discussions covered decentralised bioenergy, forestry-residue conversion, clean fuels, carbon capture, technical exchanges and a possible MoU.

A high-level delegation of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board (KSBDB), led by Chairman S.E. Sudheendra, held a meeting with the Consul General of the United States at the Consulate General of the USA in Atlanta to explore opportunities for collaboration in bioenergy, clean fuels and sustainable energy solutions between Karnataka and the State of Georgia.

On the occasion, the Chairman presented Karnataka’s multi-feedstock, decentralised bioenergy model, which focuses on community participation, sustainable biomass utilisation and the development of efficient biomass-to-fuel supply chains. He highlighted the potential to adapt and share these approaches through international technical cooperation.

The discussions identified significant areas of mutual interest with ongoing clean-energy initiatives in the Atlanta region, including the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities-Georgia coalition, the I-75 Clean Corridor Programme and initiatives focused on converting forestry residues into usable fuels. The Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE) was also identified as a potential technical and research partner for future collaboration.

The Consul General welcomed the proposal to strengthen Karnataka-Georgia cooperation in clean energy and bioenergy. Proposed next steps include exploring a possible Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or knowledge-exchange arrangement, technical exchange visits between Clean Cities-Georgia and KSBDB teams, and collaborative initiatives relating to forestry-residue conversion and carbon capture technologies.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss broader themes concerning global models of longevity, health and well-being, including the Blue Zone concept associated with Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula.

Dr. Sumith Seth highlighted the stringent testing and quality standards applicable to American produce and products, and their implications for cost.

The Chairman and the Consul General also fondly remembered former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, who laid the foundation for the development of new and renewable energy in India, with his birthday being celebrated as Akshay Urja Diwas on August 20 every year, as well as Dr. Manmohan Singh’s contribution to strengthening India–United States relations.

Shri S.E. Sudheendra emphasised the importance of further strengthening engagement with the Indian diaspora in Atlanta, particularly in the areas of knowledge sharing, innovation and economic cooperation. The Consul General expressed full agreement on the importance of strengthening these ties.

The Chairman extended an invitation to an Atlanta/Georgia delegation to visit Karnataka and explore the State’s bioenergy ecosystem, with the objective of taking forward the proposed areas of technical cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The meeting was attended by delegation members Dr. Shiju Sebastian, Adviser; Alkesh Kanya Lal Patel; Vinod Ishwar Bhai Patel; Bhika Bhai Patel; Sarbjit Singh; and Prashanth B.K. Lokesh Gowda, Private Secretary to the Chairman.