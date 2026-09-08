A private-hire driver in Singapore was recorded texting while driving in a tunnel, leading to a heated confrontation with a female passenger. The driver defended his actions, citing a message from his daughter, but the argument escalated, with the passenger alleging he threatened to eject her from the vehicle.

A private-hire Singapore driver was caught on camera raising his voice and defending his phone use after a female passenger questioned him about texting while driving inside an underground expressway tunnel in Singapore.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a passenger was seen recording the confrontation as the driver defended his phone use while at the wheel, allegedly stating that he was replying to a text from his daughter, before things escalated further between the two inside the vehicle.

The heated exchange between passenger and driver saw the two locking horns over accountability, with the passenger standing her ground on road safety while the driver dug in his heels despite being caught actively typing on his device in the tunnel traffic.

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How Did Confrontation Between Driver and Passenger Escalate?

The female passenger was travelling in a hired private-hire vehicle through an underground expressway tunnel in Singapore when she noticed the driver allegedly using WhatsApp on a phone mounted on the dashboard. The woman took out her mobile phone to record the incident as proof.

In a viral video, a female passenger confronted the Singapore driver for texting on a phone while at the wheel, firmly asserting that personal messages should never take priority over the safety of everyone on the road. However, the driver stood firm in his defence, stating that her daughter had messaged him because she wanted to eat but had no money.

“My daughter messaged me, can't I just use (my phone) for a while? My daughter asked me, she wants to eat but has no money. Can't I just reply to her?" the driver said.

However, the passenger refused to accept the explanation, reiterating that the driver should not be using his phone while driving, regardless of the reason.

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The heated argument turned increasingly confrontational as the driver reportedly raised his voice at the passenger, who claimed that the driver stated whether she was ‘too precious to sit in his car’, indicating that he was becoming increasingly frustrated with her objections to his phone use.

Woman Alleges ‘Ejection’ from the Car by Driver

The female passenger highlighted the harrowing experience during her journey, alleging that the driver threatened to make her leave the vehicle after she confronted him over his phone use. She claimed that the driver's response left her feeling unsafe as the heated exchange unfolded inside the moving car.

"As a solo female commuter, being shouted at and threatened with ejection inside an underground tunnel was deeply intimidating," she wrote, as quoted by Asia One.

"Trapped in an enclosed vehicle with someone losing his temper at 60-70 km/h, I genuinely feared for my safety, which is why I started recording," he added.

Meanwhile, according to Singapore Traffic Rules, using a mobile communication device while driving is an offence if the driver holds the device and operates its functions while the vehicle is in motion on a road or in a public place.

Under Section 65B of the Road Traffic Act, offenders can face a fine of up to S$1,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$2,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

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